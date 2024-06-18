WNY woman pleads guilty to stealing $465K from St. Amelia’s Parish, over $500K from audiology office

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman accused of stealing $465,000 from St. Amelia’s Parish in the Town of Tonawanda and over $500,000 from an audiology office in the City of Tonawanda has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 44-year-old Lisa A. Noble, also known as Lisa Prynn, pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court to all 11 counts in the indictment:



Four counts of second-degree grand larceny

Three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

One count of third-degree grand larceny

Three counts of first-degree falsifying business records

Noble stole $465,000 from St. Amelia's while working as a business manager between April 2023 and September 2023. She was placed on administrative leave and then terminated after further investigation. Noble allegedly spent all the money on concert tickets, travel, lodging, and other personal expenses — including $20,000 on a trip to Kansas City for a Taylor Swift concert.

She also stole more than $500,000 from an audiology office in the City of Tonawanda over about five years while working as an office manager.

In March, Noble was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Office in North Carolina.

A few days later 7 News spoke with a North Carolina family who hired Noble to be their nanny but had no idea she was a fugitive.

"We feel exposed and we feel very vulnerable," said Garrett Leochko, who's originally from Southern Ontario. 'We're collateral damage': North Carolina family reacts to finding out their nanny is a WNY fugitive

Noble was arraigned in Erie County Court in March and new details about the case emerged.

She wrote goodbye letters to her teenage daughter and mother before leaving for North Carolina. She was in the process of applying for a job at an assisted living facility when authorities began searching for her. '$20K on Taylor Swift tickets': How prosecutors believe WNY woman spent $465K stolen from church

“This defendant brazenly stole nearly a million dollars from two former employers to fund her extravagant lifestyle then fled the area in an attempt to evade prosecution. Today, I am pleased to announce that she has pleaded guilty to the indictment with a commitment from the judge that she will serve a significant period of incarceration." - Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane

The district attorney's office said as a condition of the plea, Noble signed Confessions of Judgment to pay restitution to both victims in the amounts of $465,424.19 to St. Amelia’s Parish and $890,723.08 to the audiology practice.

She faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25. She remains held without bail.