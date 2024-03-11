'We're collateral damage': North Carolina family reacts to finding out their nanny is a WNY fugitive

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine finding out the woman who's been watching your children, driving your car and spending hours in your house is a fugitive from another state.

That's the reality for the Leochko family.

"We feel exposed and we feel very vulnerable," said Garrett Leochko, who's originally from Southern Ontario.

7 News learned Friday that a WNY woman was accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from St. Amelia Church in Tonawanda. That's the woman they hired to be their nanny.

Garrett and his wife Leah are new to North Carolina, they moved from a suburb outside Toronto and were in need of care for their four children, ages 7, 6, 5, and 4.

"We were desperate, wife traveling and me working. She came in one morning, met all the kids It was an instant fit, her being from Buffalo I think the initial conversation with my wife, it was nice because familiarity breeds comfort."

Garrett Leochko Noble playing with one of the Leochko children in Raleigh

The woman pictured above is Lisa Prynn-Noble, but was going by the name Julie Wilson. Leah Leochko found her online.

Her husband Garrett says she was great at her job, firm, but fair and that the kids loved her.

"Being with the kids was probably a good blanket or a good shield for her because they probably weren't expecting her if anyone had an eye out to be someone with children and doing all these activities but she didn't shy away from public life," said Leochko.

He said she never asked for extra money, she actually often took the kids out and foot the bill herself, buying them gifts often.

Her arrest on March 8

Julie also known as Lisa Prynn-Noble was out with the children on Friday at a library when her time on the run came to an end.

U.S. Marshals reached out to Leah to tell her they arrested Noble and her children were safe.

Leochko says while their trust is broken and they have to hunt for a new nanny, he feels his children were never in danger.

"We're not a victim, we're just collateral damage, so it's more we're in shock and it also just shows how easy this can happen," said Leochko.

He says his daughter is feeling sad and they're praying for local victims and for Noble as well.

Thefts in WNY

A local doctor says it he was conned when Noble was his business manager in 2022.

"I lost everything," said Dr. David Nelson.

Nelson ran Audiology Service Associates with two locations in WNY, he says he's since had to close his doors because Noble was taking money from him.

He claims Noble stole well over $500,000.

Dr. Nelson Dr. David Nelson says he found several questionable checks



"She makes people feel very good about her...then she takes whatever money she can," said Dr. Nelson.

He's now trying to piece things together when he should be retiring. His message, be careful who you trust.

"I'm glad to see that she was caught, obviously she needs to be in prison for a very long time to protect other people," said Dr. Nelson.

What happens to Noble now?

We'll have to wait and see.

7 News reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service and the Erie County District Attorney's Office and both said they can't comment yet.

The DA's Office confirmed Noble is still in custody in North Carolina and will be brought back to WNY as long as she doesn't fight the extradition process.

A spokesperson from the Buffalo Diocese, representing St. Amelia's, says they don't have any comment just yet either.