WNY woman steals nearly $500k from parish she worked for, captured in North Carolina

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York woman who authorities said was on the run for allegedly stealing a substantial amount of money from her parish, has been captured in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Forty-three-year-old Lisa Prynn-Noble has been arrested, accused of stealing $465,000 from Saint Amelia Church, in the Town of Tonawanda.

7 News has chosen to use Noble's mug shot due to the severity of the case.

Noble worked as a business manager for the church.

7News' Pheben Kassahun reached out the U.S. Marshals Service for comment and was directed to the Erie County District Attorney's Office which released this statement:

"While our office can confirm that Lisa Noble was picked up in North Carolina on a fugitive warrant, we cannot comment further at this time."

U.S. Marshals have been looking for her for the past six months.

Kassahun also reached out to Noble's attorney, Michael Dwan who did not want to comment.

However, he did share with the Buffalo News that Noble, "had intended to take a plea deal in connection with the thefts in November But Noble failed to show up at two scheduled meetings at the DA's office and left town".

Additionally, Kassahun reached out to St. Amelia Church for comment but no one was able to at this time.

Friday afternoon, Kassahun spoke with a parent whose child attends St. Amelia School, which sits adjacent to the chuch, but did not want to go on camera.

He shared how saddened he was about the news because he said money has been a struggle for the church and to see this happen was disappointing.