WNY artist creates 'Billieve Together' snow sculpture outside of Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — M&T Bank partnered with Western New York artist Eric Jones to create a "Billieve Together" snow sculpture outside of Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Jones created the 7-foot by 12-foot snow sculpture at The Billevard (near the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. statue and the stadium’s Gate 5) to encourage fans to rally together and “Billieve” in the Buffalo Bills ahead of the team's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills went on to defeat the Ravens 27-25 and will now head to the AFC Championship game where they will take on the Kansas City Chiefs with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.