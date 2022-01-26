With tough Bills loss, Pesci's Pizza and Wings pays off their playoff guarantee victory promotion.

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For any fan of the Buffalo Bills, Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was rough. That was true for lifelong-fan Chris Phillips, the Co-Owner of Pesci’s Pizza and Wings in Clarence.

“The high was last week and here we are this week, it's the lowest of the lowest,” said Phillips.

His promise last week, your money back on a one-topping pizza if the Bills lose against the Chiefs.

“We guaranteed the win. We guaranteed the money,” explained Phillips.

With 13 seconds left in the game, he thought the deal would work in his favor. We know that’s not what happened.

“It started Monday, you know for us it was a few hundred people that got involved in it, so we took the hit,” said Phillips.

Not everyone came back for their free pie. Plenty were reaching out on Facebook, asking the pizzeria to donate the money. And that's what Phillips is going to do.

This is not the first time Pesci’s Pizza has made the news involving the Bills in the postseason. Last year, he closed his pizza shop during the AFC championship game so his staff could watch the game..

He was 13 seconds away from doing something even more special this year.

“The store was going to be closed again and we had secured tickets to take the whole staff to the game, so unfortunately that's not going to happen,” added Phillips.