Local pizzeria betting on the Bills, customers have money back guarantee if the team loses

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pizzerias all over Western New York are gearing up for Sunday’s Bills game.

“It’s kind of a guessing game,” co-owner of Pesci’s Pizza, Chris Phillips, said. “It’s a slow build to the game.”

But Phillips said prepping for a big game is nothing new.

“Last couple years, Bills made playoffs,” Phillips said. “So, we have a good handle of how things are going to go.”

And Phillips said, even though pizza is a top priority the game is a little more important, so they’re closing early on Sunday.

“Two reasons, selfishly we want to watch the game and also for the staff,” Phillips said. “We come in, we knock it out and get everyone home for the game. We’ll clean up the next day.”

But how confident are you that the Bills are going to win on Sunday? Pesci’s Pizza in Williamsville is very confident. So much so, that if you buy a pizza special from them, and the Bills lose, you get your money back.

“It’s the full value of the special. Whatever that comes out to, that’s what they’re getting back on an e gift card,” Phillips said. “If the bills lose, which they’re not going to.”

So, what do you have to order to be eligible for money back?

A large one topping pizza and a pound of boneless wings OR a large one topping pizza and ten chicken fingers.

Phillips said this isn’t the first time they’ve run this promotion and it’s usually a big hit.

“On a busy week, we get a few hundred people who do it,” Phillips said.

To be part of the money back guarantee, go to pescispizza.com and use the coupon code BILLSWIN. You have to order by Friday at 8PM.