Winter storm blog: Lake effect snow, strong winds impact portions of Western New York, follow for updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As lake effect snow and strong winds impact portions of the Western New York region, conditions will change rapidly. You can find the latest weather updates from the 7 Weather team here.



A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday afternoon for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in place from 10 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills near 20 degrees below zero.

Follow the latest updates on travel conditions and alerts below.

Monday, January 19, 1:30 p.m. update

SUNY Fredonia canceled the start of its spring semester Wednesday, January 21, due to the storm.

"This decision is being made proactively as students have been away from campus for the winter break and need to travel back to the Fredonia area. Given the current travel conditions and the forecast, we do not want students travelling back to campus right now. Students and employees have received emails with additional information."

Monday, January 19, noon update

Due to hazardous winter weather conditions, the City of Buffalo closed the Skyway to all traffic effective until 2 p.m. on Monday.

City officials said residents can find plowing and snow operations updates here and find storm preparedness, alerts, and resources here.

A travel advisory was issued for the City of Dunkirk effective 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

"Due to worsening blowing snow and near whiteout conditions, the City of Dunkirk Police Department, in cooperation with the Mayor's Office, DPW, and DFD, is issuing a travel advisory until further notice. Non-essential travel is strongly discouraged," a release said.

A travel advisory for the Village of Fredonia and the Town of Pomfret will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday and continue through 6 p.m on Wednesday, January 21.

"A travel advisory is issued when conditions pose a real or potential risk to motorists and may make travel difficult," a release said. "Residents are urged to limit unnecessary travel, allow extra time, and use caution if driving is required. Roads may be slick, visibility may be reduced, and conditions can change rapidly."

Sunday, January 18, 10 p.m. update

Erie County and City of Buffalo leaders issued a countywide travel advisory as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, beginning Monday, the city will enforce alternate side street parking in neighborhoods to assist plow operations.