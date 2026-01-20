Drivers stranded overnight at Angola Service Area on the New York State Thruway due to heavy snow

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drivers were stranded overnight at the Angola Service Area on the New York State Thruway due to heavy snow.

Joe Chenelly, one of the drivers who was stranded, messaged us on social media. According to Chenelly, about 40 people stayed in the food court overnight as the parking lot and access road were not plowed.

He said several trucks had stopped, which overwhelmed the road and blocked access to the gas and the exits.

In addition to being stranded, they also did not have access to the bathrooms. A sign on the main door and a large trash/recycling receptacle blocking the entrance to the bathrooms said "No restrooms! Since there is no water, we have no restrooms. We apologize!"

A spokesperson for the NYS Thruway Authority told us here at 7 News that crews are working to repair a frozen water valve to return water to the service area. In addition, they said that plows are working to clear the parking lots so that drivers can leave.