Crowds already flocking to new Angola Service Area on I-90 that includes Shake Shack & Panda Express

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced the opening of the new Angola Service Area on I-90 east and west earlier this week.

According to the thruway authority, it is the 26th service area to reopen as part of the $450 million private investment to redevelop and modernize all 27 service areas.

New York State Thruway Authority

The Angola Service Area now includes the following:



Shake Shack

Chick-fil-A

Panda Express

Auntie Anne’s (opening soon)

Cinnabon (opening soon)

Three Starbucks locations (One located in restaurant building, and two Drive-Thru locations available in both eastbound and westbound parking lots)

Applegreen C-Store

Taste NY Food and Drink Products

New York State Thruway Authority

Crowds are already flocking to the new service area and we spoke to a handful of Western New York natives who said they drove there specifically for the new food options.

"We just heard about it opening up and we've been waiting years for this to be done, and it's our first time trying Panda Express," said Liz Jarzynski and Breanna Bovo.

"Literally just Panda Express, we usually drive out to Cleveland to get it because it's so delicious," said Nicole Blake. "And I want to say it was 10 out of 10. It was amazing."

But perhaps no one was more determined to get to the new service area than Joe Williams from Lockport, who drove almost an hour to get Shake Shack.

"The burgers, they're delicious," Williams said. "I went to school in New York and I got hooked on it."

Other amenities include:



Outdoor seating

Dog walking area (located both eastbound and westbound)

Private nursing area

Digital tourism kiosk

Four Level 3 high speed EV chargers**

**Available at a later date

New York State Thruway Authority

The thruway authority said all service areas are now open on I-90 from Albany to the Pennsylvania state line.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the Service Area Redevelopment Project, as motorists can now enjoy a seamless trip on the Thruway with every new service area open from Albany to the Pennsylvania State line. The project is nearing completion with one location left to open, and it marks the Thruway Authority’s commitment to modernizing our transportation system and enhancing safety and reliability on the system.” - Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq.