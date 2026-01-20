Several Western New York school districts cancel classes for Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow drifts and the potential for dangerous commutes forced many Western New York schools to close on Tuesday.

Amherst, Buffalo, Ken-Ton and Niagara Falls are among the districts announcing closures. School officials in Orleans and Niagara counties came to the decision Monday due to expected wind chills and blowing, drifting snow.

Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said safety concerns, especially for students who walk to school, were a major concern.

"We all decided to close tomorrow based on the probable wind chill factors and the blowing and drifting snow," said Laurrie. "And in Niagara Falls, the number of students who walk to and from school."

Roughly 2,000 students walk to school within the Niagara Falls City School District. Laurrie said snow-covered sidewalks and strong winds would make travel unsafe, even with cleanup efforts underway.

"That's a strong consideration that we have to make in the cities, but in particular, Niagara Falls. The snow drifts are covering sidewalks," said Laurrie. "Even the best attempts at residents to clean their sidewalks and for us to clean corners is a difficult proposition with the wind blowing so much."

Laurrie added that staff concerns and the roughly 4,500 students who rely on buses also factored into the decision.

With Tuesday falling during the mid-year Regents week across New York State, Niagara Falls officials also announced adjustments to testing schedules.

"What the state allows you to do, with notifications to the state, is to push the Regents exams to the next closest day that you have school," said Laurrie. "We also made that announcement for our high school students."

English Language Arts Regents exams will be rescheduled for Wednesday, weather permitting.

Niagara Falls City Schools have one remaining snow day built into the calendar. If more closures are needed, officials may consider adjusting the district's Easter break schedule.

Superintendent Laurrie said the district will reassess conditions Tuesday night.