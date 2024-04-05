Where can you enjoy some family-fun during the upcoming total solar eclipse?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the total solar eclipse just days away, communities all over Western New York are preparing to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event.

7 News spoke to event organizers from various areas of the region to find some family-friendly ideas to add to your list of options.

Event #1: North Tonawanda's Blackout Bash

What: Stage entertainment, craft/food/drink vendors, "Kids Zone"

Where: Gratwick Riverside Park (1300 River Rd., North Tonawanda)

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Price: FREE ($15 VIP on-site parking; $10 parking at Gratwick Hose with shuttle to/from the park)

More information: Click here.

Event #2: WEBR's Solar Eclipse at the Drive-In

What: Live music from the "School of Rock," vendors, snack bar, mini golf

Where: The Transit Drive-In Theatre (6655 S. Transit Rd., Lockport)

When: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Price: $5.00 per vehicle

More information: Click here.

Event #3: Lancaster's Eclipse Experience (& 175th Anniversary)

What: Live music, craft/food/drink vendors, kids activities

Where: W. Main St., Lancaster

When: All day

Price: FREE (additional purchases available for add-ons)

More information: Click here.