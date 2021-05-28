Watch
What’s new on the waterfront this summer

New options coming to outer harbor
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 12:33:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s finally time for the summer we’ve been waiting for and activities, food and fun are back in full force at the waterfront with some new additions.

"We’re just so excited about the summer both at outer harbor and Canalside, we’re excited to see people again, we’re excited to see people again and really just see people enjoy the waterfront again," said Lauren Moloney Ford with the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

So what's new?

The Impulse Interactive See Saw:

  • When: May 28-June 27
  • What: An interactive, human-powered that as you push it, starts lighting up and makes sounds
  • How much: Free
  • Who: All ages

Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside:

  • What: Carved in North Tonawanda in 1924 and now fully restored, completely solar powered
  • How much: $1
  • When: Open daily from 11-7pm

Consumer's 225 Double Decker Beer Garden & Food Truck

  • What: Rotating craft beer list and Nosh and Nibble food truck
  • When: Open Friday-Sunday, 11-7pm

Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show:

Other activities:

  • Volleyball court
  • Horseshoe pit
  • Kayaking
    • Rent single kayaks for $25/hour, tandem kayaks for $40/hour
    • Click here for tickets
  • Biking
    • Adult & Kids Bikes
      • $12/1 hour, $20/2 hours, $30/3 hours, $40, all day
    • Kids Pedal Race Bike
      • $6/half hour, $12/1 hour
    • Tandem Bike
      • $20/1 hour, $30/2 hours, $45/3 hours, $50/all day
    • Tow Behind Child Carrier
      • $12/1 hour, $20/2 hours, $30/3 hours, $50/all day
  • Paddleboarding
    • $25/hour rentals
