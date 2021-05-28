What’s new on the waterfront this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s finally time for the summer we’ve been waiting for and activities, food and fun are back in full force at the waterfront with some new additions.

"We’re just so excited about the summer both at outer harbor and Canalside, we’re excited to see people again, we’re excited to see people again and really just see people enjoy the waterfront again," said Lauren Moloney Ford with the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.

SUMMER AT THE OUTER HARBOR:



Check out the new additions here at Wilkerson Pointe Park!



Starting today, you can enjoy a double decker beer garden, interactive see saws and more!!!😱🤩



So what's new?

The Impulse Interactive See Saw:



When: May 28-June 27

What: An interactive, human-powered that as you push it, starts lighting up and makes sounds

How much: Free

Who: All ages

Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside:



What: Carved in North Tonawanda in 1924 and now fully restored, completely solar powered

How much: $1

When: Open daily from 11-7pm

Consumer's 225 Double Decker Beer Garden & Food Truck



What: Rotating craft beer list and Nosh and Nibble food truck

When: Open Friday-Sunday, 11-7pm

Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show:



What: 4 hour air show by Navy Blue Angels

When: June 19 & 20

How much: $149 Drive-in General admission for up to 5 people per car $99 VIP $139 VIP Premium

Other activities:

