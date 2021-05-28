What’s new on the waterfront this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s finally time for the summer we’ve been waiting for and activities, food and fun are back in full force at the waterfront with some new additions.
"We’re just so excited about the summer both at outer harbor and Canalside, we’re excited to see people again, we’re excited to see people again and really just see people enjoy the waterfront again," said Lauren Moloney Ford with the Buffalo Waterfront Management Group.
SUMMER AT THE OUTER HARBOR:— Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) May 28, 2021
Check out the new additions here at Wilkerson Pointe Park!
Starting today, you can enjoy a double decker beer garden, interactive see saws and more!!!😱🤩
Tune into @WKBW all morning to learn more! pic.twitter.com/7Dr4c3nqrO
So what's new?
The Impulse Interactive See Saw:
- When: May 28-June 27
- What: An interactive, human-powered that as you push it, starts lighting up and makes sounds
- How much: Free
- Who: All ages
Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside:
- What: Carved in North Tonawanda in 1924 and now fully restored, completely solar powered
- How much: $1
- When: Open daily from 11-7pm
Consumer's 225 Double Decker Beer Garden & Food Truck
- What: Rotating craft beer list and Nosh and Nibble food truck
- When: Open Friday-Sunday, 11-7pm
Thunder at the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show:
- What: 4 hour air show by Navy Blue Angels
- When: June 19 & 20
- How much:
- $149 Drive-in General admission for up to 5 people per car
- $99 VIP
- $139 VIP Premium
- Click here for tickets
Other activities:
- Volleyball court
- Horseshoe pit
- Kayaking
- Rent single kayaks for $25/hour, tandem kayaks for $40/hour
- Click here for tickets
- Biking
- Adult & Kids Bikes
- $12/1 hour, $20/2 hours, $30/3 hours, $40, all day
- Kids Pedal Race Bike
- $6/half hour, $12/1 hour
- Tandem Bike
- $20/1 hour, $30/2 hours, $45/3 hours, $50/all day
- Tow Behind Child Carrier
- $12/1 hour, $20/2 hours, $30/3 hours, $50/all day
- Adult & Kids Bikes
- Paddleboarding
- $25/hour rentals