Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show coming to Outer Harbor June 19 and 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers announced the Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Air Show will be coming to the Outer Harbor June 19 and 20.

The show was supposed to be held at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station but was canceled in March.

The show will feature the following:

United States Navy Blue Angels jet demonstration team, showcasing their brand new F-18 Super Hornets and C-130 J-Model "Fat Albert" in celebration of their 75th season.

Air Force's F-16 Viper Team, C-17 Demonstration Team.

Canadian CF-18 Hornet Team.

World Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland.

Local WNY performer Rick Volker and many more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park's "Save the Sulllivans" campaign.

Earlier this year the naval park announced the USS The Sullivans began taking on water and was in need of emergency repairs. A fundraiser campaign was launched to "Save the Sullivans." The campaign exceeded its goal for emergency repairs and set a new goal for long-term repairs and is ongoing.

Organizers say the top priority is the safety of all involved and to comply with COVID-19 protocols there will be two ticket formats, a seated VIP area option and a general admission drive-in option. There will be an area on the water where boats will not be allowed that will be enforced by local authorities.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10:00 a.m. here and you can find answers to frequently asked questions here.