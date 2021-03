NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not be taking flight over Niagara Falls this summer after all.

Thunder of Niagara 2021 has been canceled, organizers announced this afternoon. The decision was made by Air Force Reserve Command.

The show was scheduled to take place June 19 and 20 at the Niagara Air Reserve station and feature both the Blue Angels and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The last show drew thousands of people to the air base in the summer of 2018.