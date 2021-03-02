Buffalo Naval Park exceeds goal for emergency repairs, sets new goal for long-term repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Military & Naval Park announced it has exceeded its goal to raise $100,000 for emergency repairs for USS The Sullivans and a new goal for long-term repairs has been set.

Officials say around $230,000 has been raised for the emergency repairs but the work doesn't end there. The new goal for long-term repairs is $1 million.

West Herr Automotive Group announced Saturday it was donating $50,000 to help fund the repairs.

Officials say Douglas Jemal of Douglas Development has now stepped in and agreed to lead the fundraising effort to reach the new $1 million goal to Save The Sullivans.

“We knew Buffalo being the City of Good Neighbors would come through and raise the money needed to keep The Sullivans from sinking, we didn’t know we would exceed our initial goal by such a significant amount.” commented Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. “Donations came in and continue to come in from veterans, family members of veterans, the general public, and the business community. The generosity of the people of Western New York is incredible.”

Officials say the long-term goal is a permanent repair the hull of the USS The Sullivans. This requires a full underwater team of divers to apply an epoxy coating to the entire exterior hull of the ship.

"The process which creates a water-tight barrier that strengthens and protects the thin steel of the hull from further deterioration is expected to take 3-4 months to complete," a release says.

Those who would like to contribute to the "All Hands On Deck" campaign to Save the Sullivans and reach the $1 million goal can do so in the following ways: