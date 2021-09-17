What to expect at Borderland Music & Arts Festival this weekend

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 30 bands, 30 local vendors, 2 days in East Aurora this weekend. This year's Borderland Festival returns after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, with new rules and some additions to please the whole family.

"That's why we call it 'Beyond Borderland,' there's music, there's art, but there's something about the culture and connecting with people again and this is a beautiful place to do it," said Dana Marciniak, event publicist.

BORDERLAND FESTIVAL:

2 days of concerts, art and family fun start tomorrow!



More than 30 bands will take 3 stages, local vendors and breweries and a petting zoo and hot air balloon for the kids.



$80 for 1 day. $150 for 2 days. Kids 10 and under free! @WKBW pic.twitter.com/OFfKrYMmWQ — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) September 17, 2021

What's can you expect this year?

COVID-19 Rules:

They will require proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test 72-48 hours prior to the festival for ages 13+, as was requested by many bands performing.

"For them to be safe while they're out on a road...know that we're creating a safe and beautiful environment for everybody," said Jennifer Brazill, Co-Founder of Borderland.

For more COVID info, click here.

More to do for the kids:

Kids 10 and under are free. There will be a petting zoo with horses and goats, tethered hot air balloon rides on Saturday and face painting.

Buffalo Bills tailgate:

Former kicker Steve Christie is hosting a tailgate and signing autographs at Borderland.

Local bands take the stage:

Borderland will feature a "Homespun' stage with local bands like Never Ben who will perform for the first time at the festival for their 200th gig. They play classic rock hits from Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Kings of Leon and more.

"It's always great to be back in front of people, seeing their smiling faces, we definitely missed that in 2020, to play here in this type of environment is just something we can't wait for, we're really stoked," said Joe Shanahan, lead singer.

Things get started as early as 9am with a yoga session, the first band takes the stage at 11am. Tickets are $80 for one day and $150 for both days, to buy tickets click here.