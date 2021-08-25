Borderland Festival to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test for entry

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers just announced COVID-19 safety protocols for the 3rd annual Borderland Festival coming up in September. They will require proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test 72-48 hours prior to the festival for ages 13+.

They say this is because a lot of the bands and performers are requesting this.

"For them to be safe while they're out on a road...know that we're creating a safe and beautiful environment for everybody," said Jennifer Brazill, Co-Founder of Borderland.

They are recommending that kids 12 and under wear a mask while in crowds.

"By implementing these regulations, we hope to provide the safest space we can, knowing that nothing is perfect," said Brazill.

The festival takes place on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 at Knox Farm in East Aurora. For updates and more information on the festival available click here. To buy tickets click here.