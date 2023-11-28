'We've really failed this neighborhood': What's being done to change Lake Ave. in Hamburg?

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — While neighbors at the Our Mother of Good Counsel apartments grieve the loss of their friend, 7 News is finding out what's being done to make things safer.

Family members say Margie Polonkiewicz, 74, was the person who was hit and killed Friday eveningon Lake Ave.

"She was a huge animal lover, especially dogs. She loved talking to people and would do anything for anyone," said her niece.

Rose Caber Flowers lay outside Margie's room

Monday afternoon, Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak met 7 News at the apartments for some answers.

Neighbors did not mince words.

"You've got blood on your hands. You and the Town of Hamburg have blood on your hands," said Nick Laberta, who's lived there for seven years.

Q&A with Town Supervisor Randy Hoak

Q: What went through your head when you heard another person died?

A: We've really failed this neighborhood here and I would say that most people don't consider this a neighborhood.

Q: What's being done to address things?

A: This is a county road, but the Town of Hamburg is not going to pass the buck. We know that the county is going to be looking for a solid plan and we started that this summer. We walked these streets with professional engineers to take a look at what the environment was like.

Q: Realistically how soon can we see that change?

A: I would like to see some design concepts finalized early next year, with hopes of making some changes by the end of next year. Any major road reconstruction would take longer than that.

Q: What can be done in the meantime?

A: This section has been on the radar of the Hamburg Police Department and we have had our speed cameras out here and increased patrol, but we need to do more. We're asking people to drive like their neighbors live here, because that's what they are.

Q: What do you say to neighbors?

A: We see you, we hear you and we're gonna fix this.

GoBike tells 7 News they're saddened by this news and their report from the walk audit conducted in July will be released and is in it's final stages.