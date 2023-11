TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday evening.

The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lake Avenue.

The victim's name and age have not been released. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement.

The Town of Hamburg Police Accident Investigation Unit ask anyone with information to call (716) 648-5111.