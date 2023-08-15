Town of Hamburg reducing speed limit from 40 to 35 on Lake Avenue, months after a woman was hit and killed

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past year, 7 News has been seeking solutions for a dangerous stretch of road in the Village of Blasdell. Two women have been struck and killed and now drivers have to slow down.

"This hopefully will provide some relief and some safety to this dangerous stretch of road," said Randy Hoak, Hamburg Town Supervisor.

Lake Avenue is in Blasdell, but technically is an Erie County road, managed by the Town of Hamburg. Hoak tells 7 News it's been a problem since the 1990s.

One year later, the Town of Hamburg is changing the speed limit from 40 to 35mph, to help slow things down.

Remembering Sandra Burczynski

Castiglia Funeral Home Sandra Burczynski was struck and killed on April 4, crossing Lake Ave



On April 4, one of the fiercest advocates for Lake Avenue change was hit and killed crossing the road she was fighting to improve.

Flowers lay in front of the Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartments, honoring her life.

Charles Dublino, one of her closest friends, called 7 News Anchor/Reporter Taylor Epps and together, they've picked up where she left off.

Charles Dublino

Taylor Epps Dublino says the speed limit change is not enough



"Something's gotta be done," said Dublino.

Epps watched first hand as cars sped past Dublino while he waited to cross. Lights are on at the crosswalk and flashing yellow, but in the summer sun, you can barely see it.

"[Drivers] just don't pay attention, those lights gotta be red," said Dublino.

When he heard about the speed limit change, he was not impressed, chuckling at the 5mph decrease. While he feels seen by the town, he wants something bigger done.

"At least they're trying a little bit. When you get in the crosswalk, cars will stop, but others will whip around them," said Dublino.

Roy Holmes

Taylor Epps Roy Holmes says he almost got hit last week



"We shouldn't have to take our lives in our hands to walk over and get groceries in the store. That's what it's down to," said Holmes.

Holmes was there when GoBike held a walk audit in July. He says he hasn't heard anything from the group since they collected data on the street.

7 News reached out to GoBike, a spokesperson says their report is due to the Town of Hamburg at the end of August. The two will then meet to discuss improvements to be sent to Erie County to make changes.

Patricia Grochmal

Taylor Epps Patricia Grochmal refuses to cross Lake Ave.



After a close call, Grochmal says she has her daughter bring her groceries so she can avoid crossing Lake Avenue.

"If I didn't stop I'd have probably got hit. Never again, I'm too scared," said Grochmal. "Two of my good friends passed away trying to cross the street, no I will not cross the street."

Town Supervisor Randy Hoak

Taylor Epps Hoak says this is a long-term project



We asked Hoak when we're likely to see change, he says the plan is for smaller changes to happen quickly, more meaningful change in 12-18 months.

"We need to really work hard to influence driver behavior, reducing the speed limit is just the first step," said Hoak.