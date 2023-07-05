First steps being taken to change Lake Avenue in Blasdell, three months after woman was hit and killed

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are seeing the first steps toward change on a road that many have called dangerous since the 1990s.

In the past five years, two women have died after being hit on Lake Avenue.

7 News first tackled the issue in August of 2022, when Sandra Burczynski told us she feared for her life crossing the street from her apartment.

Eight months later, Burczynski was hit and killed outside of her Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartment.

Taylor Epps Sandra Burczynski crossing Lake Avenue in 2022



"You feel useless, everything's useless, they just don't do nothing," said Charled Dublino, Burczynski's closest friend.

What's being done?

GoBike Buffalo and the Town of Hamburg are coming together to start the process of getting improvements for Lake Avenue (the road is in the Village of Blasdell, but managed by the town) .

On Wednesday, volunteers did a walk audit, assessing the dangers of the street and collecting data.

"Look at sidewalks, lack thereof, just the general overall pedestrian experience out here to report back and hopefully get some improvements on this roadway," said Kaden Shea, Community Engagement Manager for GoBike.

What happens next?

That data will go to the Town of Hamburg, which will then put a request in to Erie County, which can then start the process of getting new lights, signals, whatever they decide will keep pedestrians the safest.

Taylor Epps A tribute to Sandra Burczynski outside Our Counsel of Good Mother Apartments



"She'd be happy," said Dublino, when asked what Burczynski would say about today's step forward.