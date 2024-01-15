'We've been waiting all winter': Families spend the day sledding in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We haven't really had that day that's perfect for grabbing the sled, a couple buddies and letting the snow fly through your hair, until today.

"We have been waiting all winter to go out and go sledding. We love it," said Kelly Jones, who came down with her kids.

Once they got the all clear, friends Beatrix and Leni knew they had to come down.

"The driving ban was lifted and that is awesome because I'm not gonna walk," said Leni Nowak.

Sledders got creative with their methods for getting down the hill. From the old school toboggan to the new school Amazon cardboard box.

Taylor Epps This crew tried the cardboard boxes instead of sleds



And one crew got out the garbage bags.

"It's kinda slick like the bottom of a sled, if it's taut you can kind of fly down and it's really easy...you just kind of penguin down," said Simon Reda, Canisius High School student.

Taylor Epps Simon, Jeremiah, Emmett and Mark got the trash bags out to get down the hill



It's that kind of day you just can't pass up.

"Well, I thought...I'm gonna have school tomorrow, so may as well embrace the snow now," said Eloise Eagan.

Except, she won't have school, BPS schools will be closed on Tuesday, making this a four-day weekend. So you'll see a lot of people back tomorrow.

"People dread winter, but not us. This is our favorite time," said Jones.

