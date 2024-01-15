Buffalo Public Schools to be closed on Tuesday due to snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, the district has announced.

The district said the closure is due to "persistent and continuing snow and high snow accumulations in portions of the city."

Lake effect snow blanketed portions of Erie County over the weekend.

A winter storm warning that was issued for the county due to the storm expired on Monday.

A winter storm watch is now in place for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday for another round of significant lake effect snow.

Find the latest weather information here.