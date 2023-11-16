Western New York property owner sentenced to probation for lying about lead hazards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 58-year-old Angel Elliot Dalfin was sentenced to five years probation, including eight months of home confinement with electronic monitoring, and ordered to perform 600 hours of community service at Habitat for Humanity within the first three years of probation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dalfin used the entity Vin7 LLC to sell 23 properties in Buffalo and as part of the sale, he executed Lead-Based Paint Rider and Disclosure forms and falsely stated that the lead-based paint hazards at the properties were unknown and he had no records of hazards at the properties.

"The false statements were material to Dalfin’s compliance with the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act of 1992, a statute implemented and administered by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. On average, it would have cost the buyer of each of the properties $5,000 to stabilize the lead-based-paint hazards present," a release says.

Dalfin pleaded guilty to making a false document in April 2023.

In September 2020 Dalfin was sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for repeatedly violating laws concerning lead paint.

As a result of the lawsuit, in November 2022 Dalfin was ordered to pay $5.1 million in restitution and penalties which officials said would go towards childhood lead poisoning prevention programs across the county.