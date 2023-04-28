Watch Now
Western New York property owner pleads guilty to lying about lead hazards

Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 28, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 58-year-old Angel Elliot Dalfin has pleaded guilty to making a false document and could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Dalfin used the entity Vin7 LLC to sell 23 properties in Buffalo and as part of the sale, he executed Lead-Based Paint Rider and Disclosure forms and falsely stated that the lead-based paint hazards at the properties were unknown and he had no records of hazards at the properties.

"The false statements were material to Dalfin’s compliance with the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act of 1992, a statute implemented and administered by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. On average, it would have cost the buyer of each of the properties $5,000 to stabilize the lead-based-paint hazards present," a release says.

In September 2020 Dalfin was sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for repeatedly violating laws concerning lead paint.

As a result of the lawsuit, in November 2022 Dalfin was ordered to pay $5.1 million in restitution and penalties which officials said would go towards childhood lead poisoning prevention programs across the county.

Dalfin is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7.

