Western New York liquor stores taking Russian-made products off shelves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some Western New York liquor stores are taking Russian-made products off shelves in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Premier Group, which operates three stores across Western New York, announced Saturday it was removing Russian-made products from its shelves in the following Facebook post: "Effective immediately and in response to Russia's unethical and immoral invasion of Ukraine, the stores of the Premier Group are removing all Russian products from our shelves. We #StandwithUkraine"

Attica Wine & Spirits, located in Attica, announced Friday it was removing Russian-made products from its shelves in the following Facebook post: "Due to the current situation in Ukraine, we have decided to remove all items made in Russia from our shelves. These items will be discounted until gone. Thanks for your understanding."

Attica Wine & Spirits then announced in a Facebook post Sunday it was going to replace Russian-made vodka with Ukrainian-made vodka next week. "Starting next week, Ukrainian vodka will be taking the place of Russian vodka on our shelves. It is a small gesture, but millions of small gestures make a large gesture! #westandwithukraine"

According to the Associated Press, the removal of Russian-made products from shelves is happening across the country and also in Canada.

Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert. Also Sunday, it was announced Ukraine and Russia agreed to diplomatic talks near the Belarus border.

