Helping her homeland, WNYer raising funds for Ukraine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Alina Pierowicz was born in Ukraine, not far outside of Kyiv. When she was six, she moved to the United States.

Pierowicz is a Western New York real estate agent, now. Russia is invading her native country, a country where plenty of her family still lives.

“Many of my family members, my close friends live there,” said Pierowicz. “When we call them, we talk to them and ask them what they're experiencing. Non-stop, they hear gunshots. They hear missiles and bombs going off every day. When we get a phone call, we don't know if it's because one of the family members died or if it's a neighbor saying our family is no longer alive.”

Her grandparents want to flee the country but can't.

“The uncertainty of what could happen on the road, with my grandparent's medical condition, it just seems impossible,” said Pierowicz.

Watching the news coverage of the war, Pierowicz feels helpless. To do what she can, she set up a GoFundMe page.

“What we're trying to do is think about the future and plan for the worst.”

All the money will be used for evacuation expenses, first aid, and food for families closest to the fighting.

Pierowicz prays for the safety of her family and her native country, and hopes countries, including the United States, welcomes refugees with open arms.