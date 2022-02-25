Family of loved ones living in Ukraine concern for their safety, hoping for a resolution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several people and others in Buffalo are concerned for their families living in Ukraine as Russia attacks several cities in the country.

Air raid sirens could be heard across Ukraine's capital of Kyiv as Russia launches attacks on key Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, loved ones can only watch and pray for a quick resolution.

As 7 News reporter Yoselin Person did a story before on 11-year-old Oleskii waiting to get adopted, his mom tells her he was in a military town 8 miles where Russia had formed their border.

"He as brought down to a bomb shelter he says he had four different explosions while he was down there and he was there for what I believe was six hours," says Melissa Nowicki. "He said that after they left the bomb shelter they were then transported out of their city to a different region which is safer. he says he now feels he's safe where he is, which was really comforting for us to hear."

Other community members who have families in Ukraine say their loved ones continue to seek shelter.

"I just got a call from my aunt sitting in the subway as they're using it as a bomb shelter and yea they're all worried sick," says Bohdan Cherniawski, community liaison of Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center. "What we could hope for is our democracy that we developed over thirty years doesn't perish."

Others explain how they're seeing history repeating itself.

"Ukraine is a resource rich country," says Yuri Hreshchyshyn, Charmain of Buffalo Chapter Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. "Not only the agriculture industry, but its people are highly educated and well behaved. I don't understand it. I know history has been coexistent for centuries. Russia continues to intrude."

The president of the Ukrainian Youth in Buffalo, Joseph Grgea, says many may not be aware of what other countries have promised.

"What many people don't know or forget is that Ukraine used to be the third-largest nuclear power in the world," Grgea says. "We gave up our nuclear weapons, the only ones in the world with the guarantee that Moscow and the U.S. were going to guarantee our integrity and our safety. this has not happened."

Community members ask to donate to the Ukraine Congress Committee of America as they expect to see many families seek refuge.

In addition, there will be a meeting at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural center on Friday and Saturday.

