'We're united': Hundreds gather in prayer at funeral for Abu Yousuf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A final prayer for Abu Yousuf packed the Buffalo Muslim Center, as a final goodbye to their innocent loved one,killed on Saturday on Zenner Street.

"We prayed his funeral prayer. So many people have gathered today to support the family," said Dewan Abdul Muhaymin, Imam at the Buffalo Muslim Center.

This community is now looking for support and justice.

"We pray these things don't happen again and request local authorities...take action on this, we really want justice for this killing," said Muhaymin.

Community members tell 7 News burying an innocent loved one is tough when you came here for a better life.

"We are here to build this community, we are here to build this city, we need the support and to know our community is safe," said Mohammad Ahmad, who came to pray for Yousuf and his family.

After the service, they collected donations, adding to the thousands already donated online through GoFundMe.

Through tears and tough times, this community is pushing through.

"The Muslims, we're united...we feel really good," said Abdul Mannan, who came to pray for Yousuf.