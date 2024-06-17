'We want children to be safe': Some WNY school districts adjusting for extreme heat

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Extreme heat is a major concern for children in classrooms without air conditioning and that is why some school districts are adjusting.

“If you're tired and you're hot and you're thirsty, learning becomes very, very difficult,” Carrie Buckman, principal, Kalfus Elementary School

WKBW Pre-k students at Kalfus Elementary School.

At the Kalfus Elementary School in the City of Niagara Falls, young pre-k students were enjoying outdoor fun, but for the rest of this week, students won't be outside in the extreme heat.

"Tuesday and Thursday, grades pre-k through eight, including HeadStart, we'll have half days, both in the middle school and in the elementary school,” explained Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District.

WKBW Pre-K students play at Kalfus Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

Falls City Schools Superintendent Laurrie tells me even though most of the school buildings are air-conditioned, he does not want kids sent home on hot school buses.

WKBW Mark Laurrie, superintendent, Niagara Falls City School District.

"Some may ask why in an elementary school where we've been able to put air conditioning, would you not have school for kids? “It's that 20 sometimes 25-minute bus ride that really concerns me on the way home at the hottest time of the day,” remarked Laurrie. “Trying to be cautious and careful and comfortable.”

“Are you worried as always as any backlash from parents saying — now 'I’ve scrambled for daycare'?” Buckley asked. “Yeah, it's always a concern. It's always a concern, so we're announcing this at 2 o'clock on Monday. We wanted to just make sure that that weather forecast was solidified, and it is for some very difficult,” replied Laurrie.

WKBW In the playground area of Kalfus Elementary School in Niagara Falls.

“We want to make sure that everyone is safe,” remarked David Hills, chief operating officer, Buffalo Public School District.

In the Buffalo Public School District, elementary students will have early release on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, but high school students will be taking regents exams.

WKBW David Hills, chief operating officer, Buffalo Public School District.



"They stay for the universal allotted time and then they're released from the regents exam, so we have to stay within those state guidelines for the morning and afternoon regents exams,” noted Hills.

Students will be off on Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Buffalo schools also stocked up on bottled water and ice for students.

WKBW Outside Hutch Tech High School in Buffalo.

Buffalo school teachers will be required to stay their full day, but Hills said he believes they will be able to find cool areas to work.

“A full workday, but there are areas in the building that are available for cooling, so once the students are gone, they're able to professionally adjust their location in the building to find the coolest location,” Hills described.

WKBW Carrie Buckman, principal, Kalfus Elementary School.

“We want children to be safe. We want them to be healthy and we don't want to put them in harm's way in any way shape, or form,” Buckman remarked.

Principal Buckman at the Niagara Falls school tells me that here in Western New York, it's either too hot or too cold and you just have to adjust

“It’s like striking the balance between keeping them healthy and happy and keeping them safe,” Buckman responded. "So we're in the hot time, so we're dealing with it."

Williamsville Central School District is also adjusting due to the extreme heat.

WKBW Williamsville Central School District.

"As we shared on Sunday, elementary school students will have early dismissal on Tuesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 20. Middle and high school scheduling remains unchanged and will continue as planned."

The following Williamsville elementary schools will release at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday:



Dodge

Forest

Heim

Maple East

The following elementary schools will release at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday:

Country Parkway

Maple West

You can find more information on cooling centers and pools where you can beat the heat in Western New York here.