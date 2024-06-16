WNY braces for a heat wave; where to cool off as temperatures rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A heat wave is expected to hit Western New York starting Monday, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s along with high humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory starting noon on Tuesday.

Officials are preparing for the blast of heat.

Both Buffalo schools and Williamsville schools announced half days for elementary students, although scheduled exams, including Regents, will take place as planned.

The City of Buffalo announced cooling centers will be opened starting Monday and that splash pad hours have been extended from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day starting Monday.

Cooling center locations and times in the City of Buffalo:



Autumnwood Senior Center — 1800 Clinton Street - 716-826-7895 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Delavan-Grider Community Center — 877 E. Delavan Avenue - 716-896-70215 - Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dorothy J. Collier Community Center — 118 E. Utica Street - 716-882-0602 - Monday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gloria J. Parks Community Center — 3242 Main Street - 716-832-1010 - Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Hennepin Community Center — 24 Ludington Street - 716-895-4074 - Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Lincoln Field House — 10 Quincy Street - 716-893-8465 - Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Northwest Buffalo Community Center — 155 Lawn Avenue - 716-876-8108 - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Peter Machnica Community Center — 1799 Clinton Street - 716-824-5397 - Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Schiller Park Senior Center — 2057 Genesee Street - 716-895-2727 - Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Tosh Collins Senior Center — 35 Cazenovia Street - 716-828-1093 - Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. - closed Wednesday

Westside Community Services — 161 Vermont Street - 716-884-6616 - Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - closed Wednesday

William-Emslie YMCA Senior Center — 585 William Street - 716-845- 5440 - Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - closed Wednesday

City of Buffalo splash pads will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday:



Ralph Wilson Park - foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park - Reese St., adjacent to Asarese-Matters Community Center

MLK Jr. Park Basin - Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park - South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park - foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park - behind the park casino

Houghton Park - foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park - Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park - foot of Roosevelt Ave.

Kensington Pool and Splash Pad - 665 Kensington Ave

City of Buffalo has two indoor pools open at Cazenovia Pool, 626 Abbott Road, and Lovejoy Pool, 1171 E. Lovejoy Street. Outdoor pools open July 1.

The Town of Tonawanda announced their outdoor pools will open Monday.