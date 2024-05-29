'We know there's some sticker shock': Breaking down National Grid's rate increase proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid is working to upgrade to cleaner energy, but it'll likely cost you in the way of higher utility bills.

"We're embedded in these communities and we know there's some sticker shock on day one with this," said David Bertola, Company Spokesperson for National Grid.

Here's how much it'll cost you:



$19 more a month for the average residential electricity customer or 15%

$18 more a month for the average residential gas customer or 20%

If approved, new rates would go into effect in spring of 2025.

It can be unsettling for those who are focused on saving money. But these numbers will most likely go down.

WKBW Digital Staff The proposed increase will likely be much less than the initial number



This proposal is for one year, the plan is to spread that out over several years.

"It's early in the process, it's an 11-month process," said Bertola.

The New York State Public Service Commission has to sign off and a spokesperson tells 7 News what gets approved is almost always lower than that initial number. They're required by law to keep rates "just and reasonable".

The last time they raised rates was 2021.

"State regulators pour over the utility’s books to identify ways to cut costs," said a spokesperson in a statement to 7 News.

Why is this happening?

National grid points to three reasons:



Maintaining their infrastructure

Improving customer service

Preparing networks for a transition

"It's a different era, a different age, our requirements as consumers of electricity are different and we have to change with the times and that means there's a lot of work ahead of us. We need to bolster the system," said Bertola.

They plan to build the grid up more reliable so they can keep the lights on even in the worst winter storms.

"We worked with customers, communities, environmental justice advocates and other advocates before we put pen to paper, we take this very seriously," said Bertola.

You'll have a chance to have your voice heard in public meetings later this summer or early fall.