National Grid reaches three-year agreement that will raise energy rates for customers slightly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid says it has reached an agreement with the state and the electrical workers union that would raise electrical and gas bills for customers through 2024.

The utility announced Monday it had reached the three-year rate agreement with the Department of Public Service and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local97, following 11 months of negotiations that were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It still requires the approval of the New York State Public Service Commission but if it's approved, customers can expect their utility rates to increase monthly on the following proposed schedules, effective January 1, 2022:

Electricity Rates



Year one: $1.88 per month

Year two: $1.88 per month

Year three: $2.23 per month

Gas Rates



Year one: $1.51 per month

Year two: $2.37 per month

Year three: $2.56 per month

National Grid has submitted this plan to the state's Public Service Commission for review. The commission is expected to decide on the proposal later this year.