BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — Assemblyman Jon Rivera is calling for the Erie County Legislature to hold a hearing on how the Erie County Sheriff's Office handled the case of Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a Rohingya refugee who was found dead after being released from custody.

Last month, Shah Alam was released from a holding center after being held on assault charges for a year. Border Patrol had an immigration detainer on him. As he was being processed to leave, the Sheriff's Office alerted Border Patrol of his release, and agents picked him up.

Border Patrol then realized Shah Alam was not eligible to be deported. Agents dropped him off outside a closed Tim Hortons in Riverside. Five days later, he was found dead near Key Bank Center.

"Honestly, it just seems like every level of government failed this person," Rivera said.

"We as residents of Erie County have the right to know how our local law enforcement agencies handle these matters," Rivera said.

There have been questions about exactly what an immigration detainer is. Critics say it is really just a request and that agencies should only honor a warrant signed by a judge. However, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said it is exactly the same thing that is provided to the the state Department of Corrections.

WATCH: 'We... have the right to know': Calls for investigations into what led to death of Rohinya refugee

'We... have the right to know': Calls for investigations into what led to death of Rohinya refugee

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Legislature Chair Tim Meyers said it makes more sense for the Attorney General's Office to investigate the matter.

"The Erie County departments and divisions that work for me do not cooperate, do not work with ICE unless they have a judicial warrant," Poloncarz said.

"They have criminal investigators. They have white-collar investigators. They have the ability to issue subpoenas, to call in other branches of government," Poloncarz said.

Meyer's office also said that a legislative hearing could interfere with the AG's office.

The AG's Office told 7 News they are still reviewing the circumstances but have not opened a formal investigation.

"His life mattered. His story matters, and his death must not be forgotten," Imran Fazal said.

There are still many unknowns about Shah Alam's death, but autopsy results are expected to be released in the next few weeks.

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