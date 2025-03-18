'We can learn from each other': Special education teacher explains the importance of inclusive classrooms

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — We've all heard of separate programs and classes for students with different abilities, but one special education teacher wants to shine a light on inclusive classrooms.

What does that look like?

Well instead of separating students, Kim Story, a special education teacher at Cleveland Hill says it's best to include them in general education settings.

"It's understanding building empathy, it's building just awareness of the fact that people are different and we learn in different ways," said Story, who's in her 19th year teaching special education.

For students with Down syndrome, for example, being separated in school can be jarring.

Taylor Epps Emily Mondschein cooking with a student



"All of a sudden they're like fourth grade the curriculum is too difficult, let's take them away from all their friends now and that's tough, you know," said Emily Mondschein, Executive Director of Gigi's Playhouse.

Gigi's has one-on-one learning programs and is a resource for teachers who might need help.

"I'm also hearing stories of how amazing it is to have an individual with Down syndrome in the class," said Mondschein.

Both tell me it's important for education and social skills for all students, to learn from each other.

"They have so much they can learn from their classmates and their classmates have a lot to learn from them," said Story. "And when we're in the same place together we can see that, we can learn from each other."

