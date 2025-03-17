'We all have to be equals': 25-year-old Elma woman with Down Syndrome shares the importance of acceptance

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Awareness Day and we're highlighting local voices in the Down Syndrome community, like Sydney Hanley's.

"We all have to be equals and we have to share that with everybody," said Hanley.

She's a 25-year-old from Elma. An Iroquois High School graduate with a busy calendar.

"My favorite things I like to do is swim, to color and get some fun exercise in," said Hanley.

J Garrett Vorreuter Sydney at Gigi's Playhouse



She spends a lot of time at Gigi's Playhouse or with her mom, but Sydney cherishes her alone time.

"Doing things on my own and I like to be free. Having lots of fun," said Hanley.

She's traveled alone and has someone who can help her on the day-to-day while her mom is at work.

"When she was little, I realized at one point that I was holding her back from being able to be more independent, so I had to step back and let her do things herself, so that has helped her all her life," said Maryanne.

WKBW

These are young adults with jobs, hopes and dreams. Emily Mondschein, Executive Director at Gigi's Playhouse says, taking time to talk to them and showing them the same respect you would any other adult goes a long way.

Sydney wants to show that a young woman with Down Syndrome can live a full life with dreams for the future.

"My dream for the future is to have a real nice boyfriend," said Hanley.

The programming at Gigi's is 100% free and to keep it that way, you can support them by taking part in our Give $7 Campaign, click here.