Watch your speed in work zones

BUFFALO, NEW YORK (WKBW) — The state is cracking down on anyone who speeds through work zones. The New York State Department of Transportation implemented a pilot program that has cameras monitoring motorists on several local highways.

It’s an effort to slow drivers down and keep road crews safe. Nine cabers are planned in Western New York, all in Erie County. Locations included sections of the Kensington Expressway, I-290, and the 198.

WKBW Construction zone along the 198 in Buffalo.

Not all are up and running yet, but the program has the support of local construction workers

“It's gotta be drastic. Obviously, people don't want to take a slap on the wrist,” replied Dick Palladino, business manager, Labors Local 91, Niagara Falls.

Palladino is a former highway paver. He now serves as business manager at Labors Local 91 in Niagara Falls, representing more than 300 highway workers.

WKBW Dick Palladino, business manager, Labors Local 91, Niagara Falls.

Palladino tells me he is in full support of the state DOT’s Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program to keep workers in zones safe.

“It's unfortunate that it has to reach this point, where people actually feel threatened financially too slowdown for people that can't concentrate on the traffic. They’re paying attention to what they are doing,” remarked Palladino. “There should be commonsense where people wouldn't want to hit either brake or kill another worker who's actually fixing the roads for them.”

WKBW A vehicle with a camera monitoring on a section of the 400 heading toward East Aurora.

I found one of the cameras operating along a section of the 400 heading toward East Aurora. The camera is attached to a vehicle and will capture the license plate and speed, then it's sent to the state DOT and the Thruway Authority within a week.

But for the first 30 days of this pilot program, if you are caught speeding on the cameras, you will be issued only a warning.

Jonathan Fuzak is with the Labors International Union of North America. He is also a former highway worker and says there were many times he was almost hit by a speeding driver.

WKBW Jonathan Fuzak is with the Labors International Union of North America.

“There were multiple occasions where there were accidents and car parts actually just flying right by your body and people were doing 65 miles an hour. There was one incident when an individual just picked up his new car, was hitting the clutch instead of the brake by six inches," Fuzak reflected.

WKBW Work Zone speed limit on a section of 400.

For years, drivers have been warned to drop their speed in work zones, but many say it hasn't been working.

“If they just concentrated on driving you get through the traffic zone, and then go do what you wanted to do something stupid and end up in a ditch,” Palladino commented.

WKBW Crews working along the 400 heading toward East Aurora.

The state says the goal of this program is to reduce your speed, improve driver behavior and save lives.

“The bottom line is the speed limit is posted for the public and the worker safety. All we’re asking is — drive the speed limit now — we have to implement a law where we have worked on safety cameras to control the public speeding instead of following the law — following the speed limit,” Fuzak responded.

After the 30-day grace period, if the camera catches you speeding through one of these zones you will be fined $50 for the first violation, $75 for the second, and $100 for the third violation.

WKBW Work Zone warning on 400.

If you are the registered owner of the car, even if you weren't at the wheel — you will be responsible.

“But something has to be done and if it has to be in the pocket, God bless them — pay the fine," declared Palladino.

Here is the list from the NYSDOT on the dates and highways where cameras will be located:



5/6/2023-5/12/2023 Region 5 NY_33 NY Route 33 WB from Best St to Elm St, C. Buffalo Erie

5/13/2023-/13/2023 Region 5 NY_33 NY Route 33 WB from Best St to Elm St, C. Buffalo Erie

5/9/2023-5/12/2023 Region 5 NY_400 NY Route 400 between Maple Road and Girdle Rd, T. Elma Erie

5/12/2023-5/12/2023 Region 5 I 290 I-290 between I-990 and US Route 62, T. Amherst Erie

5/11/2023-5/11/2023 Region 5 I 290 I-290 between NY Route 324 and I-990, T. Amherst Erie

5/8/2023-5/9/2023 Region 5 NY_400 NY Route 400 at Transit Rd Interchange, T. West Seneca Erie

5/9/2023-5/9/2023 Region 5 NY_198 Scajaquada Corridor between Delaware Ave and Elmwood Ave, C. Buffalo Erie

5/10/2023-5/12/2023 Region 5 NY_198 Scajaquada Corridor between Grant St and I-190, C. Buffalo Erie

5/12/2023-5/12/2023 Region 5 NY_198 Scajaquada Corridor between Oak Grove and Loring Ave, C. Buffalo Erie



