New York State launches Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation and the New York State Thruway Authority launched the Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring Pilot Program.

The pilot program kicked off on Monday and is meant to help enforce speed limits in highway construction and maintenance work zones in an effort to better protect highway workers.

According to the governor's office, there will be a total of 30 speed violation monitoring systems that rely on radar technology in active work zones along state highways. 20 of them will be on NYSDOT-maintained roads and 10 of them will be on the New York State Thruway.

"As we officially kick off construction season in New York as well as National Work Zone Awareness Week, I thank highway workers across the state who put their lives on the line to maintain and enhance the roads that we all rely on every day. This new pilot program will be instrumental in encouraging safe driving habits in highway work zones and protecting the lives of those who help maintain a safe and reliable highway system." - Governor Kathy Hochul

The five-year program is the result of legislation signed into law by Gov. Hochul in September 2021. The governor's office said for the first 30 days of the program, those speeding will be issued warning notices of liability. After the warning period, those speeding will receive a notice of liability in the mail.

The state's website says that zones that with Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement will have clear signage leading up to it.

The state also detailed how the speed enforcement process works, which can be found below:



The system uses radar to identify any vehicle traveling equal to or faster than the posted speed limit, triggering the system to capture photos and the speed of the passing vehicle.

A series of images are captured of the vehicle as it approaches and passes the speed safety camera, including two photos of the back of the vehicle, to show the distance and time of travel.

The data collected, including the time, date, posted speed, vehicle speed, location, lane, and direction of travel is collected.

The license plate information is used to identify the registered owner of the vehicle captured.

A NYS Certified Technician reviews the violation and certifies that the information collected is correct.

A Notice of Liability is then created and mailed via first class mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Below are the penalties and fines motorists could face:

A Notice of Liability will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle within 14 business days if the owner is a resident of New York state, and within 45 business days if the owner is not a New York state resident.



First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

These fines are subject to additional late fees.

Violators will be able to contest a work zone Notice of Liability by logging into the program violation processing website where violators can submit documentation on reasons outlined as allowable offenses by the legislation.

Failure to pay fines may result in a registration hold placed on the vehicle.

You can find more information on the state's website here.