Watch Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas and Highmark surprise Alden daycare worker with Super Bowl tickets

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Alden daycare worker Carissa Fisher.

The Buffalo Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, with Bills Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas, surprised Fisher with two tickets to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on GMA 3 Friday in New York City.

The gift was in recognition of Carrissa's selfless act of voluntarily donating her liver to help her former 5-year-old student Ezra Toczek who was suffering from end-stage liver disease.

Watch the surprise below:

Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas surprises donor with Super Bowl tickets

In addition to recognizing Carissa's life-saving generosity, Highmark and the Bills, invited Ezra, Carissa, and Ezra's family to Sunday's home Wildcard playoff game between the Bills and Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium. The group will enjoy tickets to the game and a pre-game igloo VIP experience.

We first introduced you to Ezra and Carissa in May 2024, when Carissa surprised the Toczek family by revealing that she had completed the application to be a living donor and was a perfect match to donate Ezra the liver he desperately needed.

Ezra and Carissa then headed to a New York City hospital last summer, where they completed the transplant process.

5-year-old boy released from hospital after life-saving liver transplant from former teacher

Carissa spent 6 weeks in New York before returning home in August.

Ezra spent 45 days in the hospital before being discharged in September. His recovery continued in New York before he returned home to Alden in November.

