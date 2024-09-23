5-year-old WNY boy released from hospital after life-saving liver transplant from former teacher

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was an emotional scene and a reason to celebrate as 5-year-old Ezra Toczek was discharged from a Manhattan hospital last week, 45 days after undergoing a life-saving liver transplant.

The hospital staff sang to Ezra and bubbles filled the air as he made his way down the hallway. He also received a "certificate of graduation." You can watch a video from his release below.

Boy released from hospital after liver transplant

The recent liver transplant was a major hurdle in a long journey for Ezra and the Toczek family.

We first introduced you to the 5-year-old in May as he fought through ongoing complications from end-stage liver disease.

Ezra's former preschool teacher learned of his condition and, unbeknownst to the Toczek family, she put in an application to become a living donor. You can watch our previous report below. 'I had to at least try': Alden teacher to donate part of her liver to save former student's life

A road to recovery remains but Ezra and his mother Karen Toczek were in good spirits when I spoke with them Monday from a Ronald McDonald House in Manhattan.

"Good," Ezra proclaimed when asked how he was feeling.

"It was huge," Karen Toczek, Ezra's mother added on being discharged from the hospital.

"It's been a lot longer of a road than you know we thought the initial recovery was going to be, we are grateful to be on the other side of that piece," said Karen. "His entire old liver was removed. All he has is the new piece that he got from Carissa."

Carissa Fisher, Ezra's former pre-school teacher who earlier this spring volunteered to be a living donor for Ezra, and as a perfect match, was able to give the 5-year-old the liver transplant he desperately needed.

"It was good, they said everything went smooth," said Fisher about the transplant.

As a donor, Carissa spent six weeks in New York City before returning home to Alden in late August. Carissa said while she is working through her recovery she's proud she was able to help her young friend.

"I guess it gives me a sense of accomplishment," said Carissa. "I'm very happy that I could help him. Obviously, everyone else is super excited that he's feeling better, and he's getting better."

Karen confirmed that Ezra is getting better following a transplant she said saved her son's life.

"Can't put it into words really, never be able to repay her, you know, and I just love that she's close enough that she'll be able to stay in our lives, and really watch him grow," said Karen.

A young boy, and his former pre-school teacher, forever connected through the gift of life.

Ezra and Karen are expected to be in New York City for several more weeks while he recovers. When they get home the families plan to reunite and celebrate.

"It was fun. It was crazy, and now I can't wait for Ezra to be home so we can see each other again," said Carissa.