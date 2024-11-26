'Walking away isn't always the answer': Parishioner on why he continues to support Catholic church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo plans to close dozens of churches and worship sites, a decision it said was "driven by a comprehensive and collaborative planning process involving clergy and laity."

The reasoning includes poor attendance and financial concerns. Much of the financial problems stem from lawsuits under the Child Victims Act. After a recent ruling, more survivors of alleged sex abuse within the diocese could be allowed to have their cases heard.

Even as the diocese continues to struggle, there are still many loyal parishioners.

I spoke with Nandor Forgach about why he continues to go to church, what he believes are some misconceptions about acceptance in the church and if he thinks there's anything the church can do to bring people back.

