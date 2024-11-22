Legal win for clergy sex abuse survivors suing the Diocese of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As bankruptcy proceedings continue for the Diocese of Buffalo, survivors of clergy abuse who are suing the Diocese in state court are celebrating a legal victory in federal court.

Their lawsuits that date back to 2020, can move forward, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District of New York, Judge Carl L. Bucki.

There are 17 "test cases" that are among hundreds that were filed in state court as a result of the Child Victims Act. The Diocese asked its federal bankruptcy court judge to keep those cases on hold for further mediation.

But Judge Bucki wrote in his 16-page decision "(T)he parties have had ample opportunity to work for a resolution. With each passing day, the lack of settlement suggests the need to try a different approach. Litigated disputes are often settled on the courthouse steps. By pushing litigants closer to a trial of tort claims, we hope that the parties may better appreciate their risks and the benefits of a consensual plan."

I spoke about the significance of this ruling with attorney Stacey Benson, who represents abuse survivors. You can watch some of our conversation in the video player above.

Benson told me some of the local sex abuse lawsuits could make it to trial in Erie County Supreme Court within the next year or so.

All sides are due back in federal bankruptcy court next month.