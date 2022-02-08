Walden Galleria's 'Parental Escort Policy' to be in place daily beginning Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria's "Parental Escort Policy," will be in place daily beginning Friday from 4 p.m. to close.

The change was announced as area schools approach mid-winter break. The policy requires guests under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 or older Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to close. Beginning Friday the policy is being expanded and will be in place daily from 4 p.m. to close. It does not apply to stores with exterior entrances.

"All guests should be prepared to show valid identification (with picture and date of birth) such as a driver’s license, state identification card, military ID, passport, or visa," a release says.

No information was given on if the policy expansion is temporary for the mid-winter break period or if it is a permanent change. 7 News has reached out to Walden Galleria management for clarity and we are waiting to hear back.

The policy was temporarily expanded in December 2021 after two teens were arrested after multiple fights took place at the shopping center.

On January 2, the Walden Galleria's hours of operation shifted to Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.