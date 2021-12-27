Two arrested after fights involving teens at Walden Galleria; expanded parental escort policy in place

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two teens were arrested and an expanded parental escort policy is now in place after multiple fights broke out Sunday at the Walden Galleria.

According to Cheektowaga police, the department was working in collaboration with Walden Galleria Security and the Buffalo Peacemakers in preparation of the "annual December 26th youth crowd," and had 12 officers assigned to assist mall security with any issues.

Police said multiple fights broke out between teens, which led to two arrests and numerous others being ejected from the mall. Others, who were uncooperative, were held until they were picked up by a parent or guardian.

Police also said there was an unconfirmed report of a shot being fired in the five-level parking ramp. A search of the area found no evidence of a shot being fired, police said.

No injuries were reported and the Walden Galleria closed at 7 p.m. as scheduled.

According to police, the Walden Galleria has expanded its parental escort policy due to the fights. The mall's policy requires guests under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to close. This week that policy will be in place each day except for Sunday.

In an unrelated incident, police announced an employee of Dave & Buster's, 29-year-old Javier Romero, was arrested for possessing a handgun while working. Police said another employee noticed the gun in his waistband and Romero said it was his girlfriend's. He was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.