Walden Galleria announces adjusted hours of operation effective January 2

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Walden Galleria has announced adjusted hours of operation effective January 2.

Special holiday hours are currently in place at the shopping center, but when those come to an end in the new year there will be adjusted hours of operation.

The current regular hours at the Walden Galleria are Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning January 2 the hours of operation will be Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"These shopping hours will remain in effect until further notice. Guests are reminded that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory here," a release says.