Walden Galleria to be closed on Thanksgiving, announces Black Friday hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced the shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving and also announced its Black Friday hours.

On Black Friday the Walden Galleria will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Black Friday, select stores will be opening even earlier:

Best Buy : Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods : Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m. JCPenney : Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.

: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m. Macy’s : Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until midnight

: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until midnight Bath & Body Works : Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:00 p.m.

You can find more information on its 2021 holiday hours here. Santa Claus has also returned to the shopping center for the holiday season, you can find more information here.