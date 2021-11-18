Watch
Walden Galleria to be closed on Thanksgiving, announces Black Friday hours

Walden Galleria
Posted at 10:51 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:51:22-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced the shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving and also announced its Black Friday hours.

On Black Friday the Walden Galleria will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Black Friday, select stores will be opening even earlier:

  • Best Buy: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • JCPenney: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until midnight
  • Bath & Body Works: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:00 p.m.

You can find more information on its 2021 holiday hours here. Santa Claus has also returned to the shopping center for the holiday season, you can find more information here.

