Walden Galleria to be closed on Thanksgiving, announces Black Friday hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced the shopping center will be closed on Thanksgiving and also announced its Black Friday hours.
On Black Friday the Walden Galleria will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
On Black Friday, select stores will be opening even earlier:
- Best Buy: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
- JCPenney: Opens at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10:00 p.m.
- Macy’s: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until midnight
- Bath & Body Works: Opens at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 9:00 p.m.
You can find more information on its 2021 holiday hours here. Santa Claus has also returned to the shopping center for the holiday season, you can find more information here.