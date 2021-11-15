Santa Claus returns to Walden Galleria for the holiday season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced Santa Claus will return to the shopping center for the holiday season.

Santa Claus will be at his fireside lounge on the lower level near the Apple Store beginning Friday through December 24.

Walden Galleria said reservations are strongly encouraged, with walk-ups available as space allows throughout the day. You can make reservations here.

"Best practices will also be followed, including the return of an 8-ft. wide plexiglass guard placed in front of Santa for the safety of all visitors. Guests are welcome to review the safety measures being taken based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention online here," a release says.

The following special events will be held:

Pet Photo Nights: Mondays & Tuesdays (Nov. 29th – Dec. 14th) from 6 – 8pm

Bring your furry or not so furry friend(s) to take a picture with Santa! All pets must be on a leash.

Santa Cares: Sunday, December 5th & Sunday, December 12th from 10:30am – 11:30am

Santa Cares is an event held exclusively for children with sensory disabilities. Held in partnership with Autism Speaks, Santa Cares takes place during off hours with low lighting and no music. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions forth needs of individuals with autism and their families.



You can find more information here.