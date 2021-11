Walden Galleria announces hours for 2021 holiday shopping season

CHEEKTOWAGA., N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria announced its hours for the 2021 holiday shopping season Monday.

November:



Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 25, 2021: CLOSED

Black Friday: Friday, November 26, 2021: 7am – 9pm

Saturday, November 27, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, November 28, 2021: 10am – 6pm

Monday, November 29, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, November 30, 2021: 10am – 9pm

December:



Wednesday, December 1, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 2, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 3, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 4, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 5, 2021: 10am – 6pm

Monday, December 6, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 7, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 8, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 9, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 10, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 11, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Sunday, December 12, 2021: 10am – 6pm

Monday, December 13, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 14, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 15, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 16, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Friday, December 17, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Saturday, December 18, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Sunday, December 19, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Monday, December 20, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 21, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Thursday, December 23, 2021: 9am – 9pm

Christmas Eve: Friday, December 24, 2021: 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26, 2021: 10am – 7pm

Monday, December 27, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Tuesday, December 28, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Wednesday, December 29, 2021: 10am – 9pm

Thursday, December 30, 2021: 10am – 9pm

New Year’s Eve: Friday, December 31, 2021: 10am – 5pm

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022: 10am – 5pm

Officials say you should be sure to check with individual stores to confirm hours prior to visiting.