Walden Galleria announces Black Friday weekend shopping hours

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Walden Galleria has announced its Black Friday weekend shopping hours.

The shopping center is closed on Thanksgiving. It will open its doors at 7 a.m. on Friday and remain open until 9 p.m. On Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then on Sunday, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following anchor stores will open before 7 a.m. on Friday for doorbusters and sales:



JCPenney: Opens at 5 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m.

Opens at 5 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m. Best Buy: Opens at 6 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m.

Opens at 6 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m.

Opens at 6 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m. Macy’s: Opens at 6 a.m. and remains open until 11 p.m.

Guests are reminded to check individual hours of stores, restaurants and entertainment venues they plan on visiting.

Santa Claus has returned to the Walden Galleria and will also be available to visit. You can find more information here.

You can find the shopping center's full holiday shopping season hours here.