Santa Claus returning to Walden Galleria starting November 17

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Here comes Santa Claus," Walden Galleria announced Santa Claus will return to the shopping center starting November 17 at 11 a.m.

Santa will be located at the temporary fireside lounge on the lower level near the Apple Store through December 24.

Walden Galleria said reservations are strongly encouraged and walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day. You can make reservations online here.

The following special events will be held:



Pet Photo Nights: Mondays & Tuesdays (Nov. 20th – Dec. 12th) from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. — Bring your furry or not so furry friend(s) to take a picture with Santa! All pets must be on a leash.

Santa Cares: Sunday, December 3rd from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. — Santa Cares is an event held exclusively for children with sensory issues. Held in partnership with Autism Speaks, Santa Cares takes place during off hours with low lighting and no music. Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with sensory issues and their families.

Walden Galleria previously announced its extended hours for the holiday shopping season, which you can find here.

You can find more information on visits with Santa here.